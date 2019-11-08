‘Snowpiercer’: Tom Lipinski To Recur In Season 2 Of TNT Series

EXCLUSIVE: The Knick alum Tom Lipinski is set for a recurring role alongside Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, on the second season of TNT’s Snowpiercer. Production on Season 2 is underway. Season one premieres in spring 2020.

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a 1001 car, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the acclaimed movie and graphic novel series of the same name.

Lipinski will play an officious member of Hospitality, Kevin is priggish and deferential to a fault, lauding his boss and adhering to his strict sense of the rules. However, when the heat is on, he may crumble under the pressure.

Snowpiercer is produced by Tomorrow Studios (a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements; showrunner Graeme Manson, who wrote the first episode; director James Hawes; Matthew O’Connor; Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

Lipinski was a series regular on Cinemax’s The Knick. His other recent credits include recurring roles on Billions and Tell Me a Story and guest spots on Instinct, When They See Us, The Code and The Blacklist. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.