‘SNL’: Will Ferrell Sets Fifth Time Hosting His Old Show

Will Ferrell is set to host Saturday Night Live on Nov. 23, making the visit his fifth return since leaving the cast in 2002.

Musical guest is King Princess, making her SNL debut. She recently released her debut studio album, “Cheap Queen,” and her first single “1950.”

This weekend’s guest host is Harry Styles, who’ll also be his own musical guest.

Ferrell first returned to SNL as host on May 14, 2005; then on May 16, 2009; May 12, 2012; and January 27, 2018. He’s also dropped by a couple times in recent years to do his George W. Bush.

Here’s what King Princess had to say: