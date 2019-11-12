‘SNL’ Promo: Harry Styles Shuns Social Media

Harry Styles wants nothing to do with Facebook, Instagram or Twitter — at least when it comes to plugging Saturday Night Live.

In a new promo for the NBC sketch series, Styles is given a line to recite for a video teasing his upcoming stint as host and musical guest.

The former One Direction boybander is told to look at the camera and say: “I’m here at SNL and 30 Rock.”

“What’s it for?” Styles asks. When he’s informed the video will go on social media, he runs for cover.

Monday night with @Harry_Styles: Success ✅ pic.twitter.com/7naMJp2rL4 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 12, 2019

In real life, the singer is no social media novice. He has more than 33 million followers on Twitter, over 24 million on IG, and another 14 million on Facebook.

Styles will host and serve as his own musical this weekend. He previously appeared on SNL as a musical guest in 2017, and as a member of One Direction in 2012, 2013, and 2014.