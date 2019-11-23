Click to Skip Ad
SNL ‘More Cowbell’ Sketch With Will Ferrell Continues To Haunt Christopher Walken’s Life

Christopher Walken has had many searingly memorable moments during his career. Who can forget The Deer Hunter’s “One shot” Russian roulette scene?  Or the “This watch was your birthright” monologue from Pulp Fiction?

But the one everyone remembers – and wants to recite back to Walken – apparently is the “more cowbell” line from his Saturday Night Live appearance as record producer Bruce Dickinson.

The New York Post reports that Walken is still dealing with the aftermath of his SNL sketch from 2000, a part of the 25th season for the late night comedy show.

The 76-year-old cult film icon apparently feels scarred from a popular “Saturday Night Live” skit he was part of during the 25th season of the late-night NBC show in 2000.

In the sketch, Walken instructs BOC band member Gene Frenkle — played by Will Ferrell — to use “more cowbell” on the group’s recording of Don’t Fear the Reaper. Hilarity ensued as Chris Kattan, Chris Parnell, Horatio Sanz and Jimmy Fallon deal with Farrell’s over-the-top performance.

Ferrell, the host of this week’s show, told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday that Walken once told him, “You know, you’ve ruined my life.”

“‘People during the curtain call bring cowbells and ring them. The other day I went for an Italian food lunch and the waiter asked if I wanted more cowbell with my pasta bolognese,’” Ferrell said Walken told him backstage. “And I think he was really mad at me. He had a little smile, but …”

 

