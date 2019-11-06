Smithsonian Channel Planning To Board Channel 4 Documentary On The Boeing 737 Max Disaster

EXCLUSIVE: Smithsonian Channel is planning to board a newly-announced Channel 4 documentary charting the Boeing 737 Max disaster, Deadline understands.

Produced by Arrow Media, which makes Investigation Discovery series American Monster, the 60-minute film will explore how the fastest-selling aircraft in Boeing’s history was humbled by two killer crashes in the space of six months.

The Boeing 737 Max: What Went Wrong? (working title) will use flight simulation and CGI to investigate how Lion Air flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 ended in tragedy in October 2018 and March 2019 respectively. Experts and families of the 346 victims will provide analysis and insight, while the documentary will also examine preliminary reports released by investigating authorities.

Smithsonian, a joint venture between CBS Corporation’s Showtime and the Smithsonian Institute, is in advanced talks to show the documentary in the U.S. It will likely have a different title to the UK version, which will broadcast on Channel 4 later this month.

Executive producer Ash Potterton said: “Arrow have been at the forefront of aviation-related programming for many years, so have been interested in the MAX since its launch. Little did we know that, just under two years later, we would be commissioned to tell the compelling story of how it ended in disaster.”

Kenny Scott is the director. TVF International is selling the documentary internationally.