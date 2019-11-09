Small Brush Fire Breaks Out In Hollywood Hills Near Warner Bros. Lot

Firefighters are battling a three-acre brush fire in the Hollywood Hills above the Warner Bros. lot.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the blaze this afternoon around 1:52 p.m, near 3694 North Barham Blvd., the LAFD wrote on its Twitter account.

#BrushFire; INC#0845; 1:52PM; 3694 N Barham Bl; https://t.co/NIzkmUr7pL; #HollywoodHills; PRELIM: LAFD air and ground response for three acres of heavy brush burning with a slow rate of spread and no wind.; FS 76; Batt 5; … https://t.co/iDhOdwpKPH — LAFD (@LAFD) November 9, 2019

The fire department is attacking the flames with air and ground units. The blaze, dubbed the Barham fire, is burning at a slow rate of speed and there’s no wind, according to the LAFD.

NBC Los Angeles posted video on Twitter, showing heavy smoke from the fire.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to structures. The cause of the fire is under investigation.