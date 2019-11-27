New ‘Sleepless In Seattle’ Stage Musical Adaptation Set For London World Premiere

A new stage musical version of the 1993 Tom Hanks comedy Sleepless in Seattle is set for a London world premiere next spring.

Sleepless, a Musical Romance will begin previews March 21 at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, with an opening night of March 31. The production was announced on the theater’s website.

Featuring a book by Michael Burdette, score by Robert Scott and Brendan Cull, and direction by Morgan Young, Sleepless will star two-time Olivier nominee Michael Xavier in the Hanks role of Sam, and Kimberley Walsh as Annie (the Meg Ryan role). Jobe Hart will play Sam’s son Jonah (Ross Malinger in the movie directed by Nora Ephron).

‘Sleepless In Seattle’ (1993) Shutterstock

The new adaptation is not connected to the 2013 Sleepless in Seattle musical at the Pasadena Playhouse in California. The new musical is a Theatre Royal Plymouth production presented by Michael Rose and David Shor, in association with Marc Toberoff and the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.

Described as featuring “a sparkling jazz-inspired score,” Sleepless seems to hew close to the film, plotwise. The Troubadour Wembley’s synopsis: “When eight-year-old Jonah phones a Seattle radio show and gets his dad, Sam, to talk live on air about the heart-breaking loss of his mother, Sam instantly touches hearts across America. Nearly 3,000 miles away, journalist Annie starts to ask herself whether Sam could be more than just a great news story. It looks like love is in the airwaves, but how do you know if he’s the one for you if you’ve never even met? Perhaps only a last-minute dash to the top of the Empire State Building can prove that somewhere there’s someone for everyone…”

Xavier’s West End credits include Sunset Boulevard, Showboat and The Pajama Game; Walsh starred in the West End production of Big.