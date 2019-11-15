Legendary Signs Rights Deal With Frank Miller For ‘Sin City’ TV Series; Robert Rodriguez In Talks

EXCLUSIVE: Legendary Television has closed an agreement with Frank Miller to turn his seminal Sin City franchise into a television series. A deal is close with Robert Rodriguez, which would reteam the duo that co-directed the stylish and memorable 2005 film.

Miller and Rodriguez are expected to be executive producers with Legendary Television. Also to produce is Stephen L’Heureux, a producer of the 2014 sequel Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and Silenn Thomas, who heads Miller’s production company.

The deal on the table is for Legendary to guarantee a first season of the show, contingent on setting it up with a network or streaming platform. The deal with Miller also calls for a hard-R animated series for a Sin City prequel based on Miller’s graphic novels.

Frank Miller, left, and Robert Rodriguez in 2014 Agf/Shutterstock

The prospect of Miller and Rodriguez reteaming to creatively guide this anthology series ought to get fans excited. It is unclear whether they would co-direct. If you recall, when director Rodriguez set up the original movie, he felt that Miller’s visual sensibility in transferring his groundbreaking graphic novel creation to the screen was so vital to the film that he installed Miller as a co-director. Rodriguez even withdrew from the DGA when that guild refused to bless the union. The film received a Palme d’Or nomination at Cannes.

It’s the latest genre deal for Legendary, which recently set a deal for the Boom! Studios’ graphic novel Grass Kings, and the studio also received a series order from Amazon for Paper Girls, which Legendary is producing with Plan B.

Miller’s Sin City is a series of neo-noir comics that originally appeared in Dark Horse Presents Fifth Anniversary Special and continued in Dark Horse Presents #51-62 from May 1991-June 1992 under the title of Sin City, serialized in 13 parts.

‘Superman: Year One’: Frank Miller And John Romita Jr. Take On Man of Steel