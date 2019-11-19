Showtime To Co-Produce Second Season Of Daisy Haggard’s Black Comedy ‘Back To Life’ With BBC Three

Showtime is to co-produce a second season of Daisy Haggard’s comedy Back to Life with the BBC.

The CBS-owned premium network has boarded the dark comedy as a co-production partner after acquiring the first season.

The first season of the show, which is created and written by Daisy Haggard and Laura Solon, launched on Showtime November 10 and the six-part series wraps on November 24 with two back-to-back episodes. The first season aired on BBC Three in the UK in April.

Produced by All3Media-backed Two Brothers Pictures, which produced Fleabag, the show stars Haggard, best known for her role in Showtime and BBC’s Episodes, as Miri Matteson, who returns home after 18 years behind bars and stumbles back into adult life in the coastal town she once knew, while the mystery of her past looms large. Miri’s first few weeks out of prison see her trying, and frequently failing, to lead a normal life in her picturesque but claustrophobic seaside hometown. Miri attempts to rekindle old relationships, make new ones, look for work and readjust to life outside, while desperately waiting for the world to forget about what happened that fateful night.

Guiding Miri as she tries to adapt are her sexually frustrated mother, Caroline (Geraldine James), her obsessive environmentalist father, Oscar (Richard Durden), and her parole officer with no filter, Janice (Jo Martin). It also features first love Dom (Jamie Michie), ex-best friend Mandy (Christine Bottomley), next-door neighbor Billy (Adeel Akhtar) and fish and chip shop owner and new boss Nathan (Liam Williams).

Distributed by All3Media International, Harry and Jack Williams and Sarah Hammond also exec produce alongside Haggard and Solon.

The deal was announced by Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks.

Haggard said, “Laura and I are delighted that Showtime and the BBC are giving us a chance to continue Miri’s story. There’s so much more to tell, and we are incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to do that.”

“Back to Life is a charming, funny and introspective comedy that resonates beautifully with Showtime viewers,” said Winograde. “With such sharp writing and sensitive, winning performances from Daisy and the cast, we are confident that this gem from across the pond has even more delights to share with us in season two.”

“The reception that Back to Life has received has been amazing,” added Harry Williams, Managing Director, Two Brothers Pictures. “Daisy and Laura are those rare writers that can make you laugh and cry in equal measure – which is a wonderful quality. We can’t wait for fans to see what they have in store for Miri this time around.”

Haggard is repped by UTA and Troika.