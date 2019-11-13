Showtime Networks Inks Output Film Deal With A24

Showtime Networks has entered into an exclusive output agreement with A24 for movies released theatrically through November 1, 2022.

A24 has a multiyear deal with Apple to produce a slate of films for the tech giant. It is unclear whether these movies will be part of the Showtime deal in some shape or form. Reps for A24 have not responded to Deadline’s request for comment.

The Showtime pact will include up to 16 films annually produced by A24. The studio’s upcoming theatrical releases include Gotham Award-nominated Waves, starring Sterling K. Brown, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Lucas Hedges; Mike Mills’ next film starring Joaquin Phoenix; Green Knight, starring Dev Patel and Alicia Vikander; Joel Cohen’s adaptation of Macbeth starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand; Zola from Janicza Bravo; and Jonathan Glazer’s untitled WWII project. The deal also gives Showtime Networks exclusive rights to the TV premieres of A24’s previous Oscar-winning and nominated films including Moonlight, Lady Bird, Room and Ex Machina.

The films under the deal will air across Showtime, The Movie Channel and Flix, as well as on Showtime multiplex channels and streaming services.

Ever since Showtime a decade ago opted to end its expensive output film deals with major studios, the network has relied on movies from indie companies. Showtime currently has output film deals with Amblin Partners, IFC Films and STX Entertainment.