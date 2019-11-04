Picturestart & Endeavor Content Tap ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ Creator Nahnatchka Khan To Board Cruise Ship Performer Comedy ‘Showboat’

EXCLUSIVE: Picturestart and Endeavor Content have landed screen rights to Showboat, a Logan Hill 2018 Esquire article about the quirky world of cruise performers, in a hotly competitive auction involving multiple bidders. Nahnatchka Khan and Billy Finnegan have written the script and Khan is attached to direct. Randall Poster will serve as Music Supervisor.

The article provides the template for a music-driven comedy about a diversely talented group of cruise ship performers, and a jaded indie singer who must get over her Big Bad Self and learn that sequins, confetti canons, and making your audience happy isn’t always a bad thing.

Jessica Switch and Julia Hammer will oversee for Picturestart. Hill will executive produce. Picturestart was hatched by producer and former studio exec Erik Feig, with a focus on “discovery of voice” content and storytelling, which highlights emerging talent just finding their voices.

Related Story 'Always Be My Maybe' Helmer Nahnatchka Khan Sets First-Look Film Deal At Netflix

Khan is the creator and executive producer of the television show Fresh Off the Boat, which is currently in its sixth season. Prior to that, she was the creator and executive producer of Don’t Trust the B—- In Apartment 23, which aired for two seasons on ABC, from 2012-2013. Earlier this year, Khan signed a four-year overall producing deal with Universal Television to create, develop, write, supervise, and produce series projects. On the film side, Khan recently inked a multi-year first-look feature deal at Netflix. Khan directed Always Be My Maybe, starring Ali Wong and Randall Park, which was released by Netflix this past spring and viewed by 32 million households in its first four weeks on the service.

Finnegan most recently created the pilot, Richard Lovely, which was produced this past year at Fox. He wrote for five seasons on the hit Netflix series Grace and Frankie where he rose from co-producer to executive producer for seasons four and five. Other TV credits include The Real O’Neals, Bad Teacher and Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, where he first worked with Khan. He is represented by Rise Management.

Randall Poster is well known for his long-standing collaboration with Wes Anderson on Isle Of Dogs, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Moonrise Kingdom among others. His work on the HBO series’ Boardwalk Empire soundtrack earned him a Grammy Award and his richly-diverse list of other credits include the Brad Pitt-starring upcoming sci-fi thriller Ad Astra, Good Time, Detroit, The Wolf of Wall Street, HBO’s Vinyl and Amazon’s Mozart In The Jungle. Poster and Feig have teamed up before, most notably on Nerve, Now You See Me 2, and The Divergent Series franchise.