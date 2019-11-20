Sheffield Doc/Fest Rounds Out Programming Team, UK Jewish Film Festival Winners – UK Briefs

Sheffield Doc/Fest director Cíntia Gil, who joined the UK doc event this year after a stint running Portugal’s Doclisboa, has rounded out her selection team. In total, 60% of the team are women. Adam Cook will lead the film programming team and will be joined by Agnès Wildenstein who is associate programmer. On the selection committee are: Christopher Small, who will also curate Doc/Fest’s 2020 retrospective, Onyeka Igwe, Qila Gill, Rabz Lansiquot, Melanie Iredale (who is also the event’s deputy director and was interim director for the 2019 edition before Gil joined), Patrick Hurley (who has been the Director of Marketplace & Talent at Sheffield Doc/Fest since 2017), and Mita Suri, who is the film programme coordinator. Joining them are consultants from Brazil (Juliano Gomes), the Middle East (Danielle Arbid), Russia (Boris Nelepo), Southeast Asia (Kong Rithdee) and Japan (Yu Shimizu). Elsewhere, Joe Cutts will lead the festival’s Alternate Realities programmes, which feature VR, mixed reality and other cutting edge mediums. “This festival will be an internationalist, plural, rigorous and bold experience, bringing the diversity of the world together as an invitation for openness and collaboration,” said Gil on the event. Doc/Fest will run June 4-9 in 2020.

The UK Jewish Film Festival winners have been revealed. The Best Debut Feature Award has gone to Leona, directed by Isaac Cherem. The Spanish-language Mexican film, which received its UK premiere at the event, follows a young Jewish woman from Mexico City who finds herself torn between her family and her forbidden love with a non-Jewish man. The Dorfman Best Film Award went to Polish film Dolce Fine Giornata, directed by Jacek Borcuch. Pic charts how the stable family life of a poetess begins to fall apart as she makes a controversial speech. The movie beat out other titles Flawless, Jojo Rabbit, My Polish Honeymoon, Stripped and The Unorthodox. The Best Documentary Award winner has been announced as Advocate, directed by Philippe Bellaiche and Rachel Leah Jones. The film is a look at the life and work of Jewish-Israeli lawyer Lea Tsemel who has represented political prisoners for nearly 50 years. The 2019 Audience Award will be announced later this week. The festival took place from 6 – 21 November at 15 cinemas across London.