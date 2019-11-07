Shed Media GM Pam Healey, Telepictures EVP Stuart Krasnow Exit In Shuffle At Warner Bros. Unscripted Units

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television is trimming the executive ranks of two of its three divisions, Shed Media and Telepictures.

Leaving are Pam Healey, General Manager of Shed Media, and Stuart Krasnow, EVP Creative Affairs of Telepictures, along with a couple of development executives across both units. They won’t be replaced.

I hear the departures are part of streamlining across Shed Media and Telepictures, which also involves consolidating some finance, business and other back-office operations in cost synergies from efficiencies. Beyond that, Shed and Telepictures will continue to operate independently.

The biggest of the three Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative divisions, Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, is not affected.

Healey had run cable-centric Shed Media since January 2013 and was responsible for supervising the development and production of original unscripted television series.

In light of her departure, her top lieutenants, SVP of Programming Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon will take on leadership responsibilities.

At syndication-focused Telepictures, which is run by EVP and General Manager Donna Redier Linsk, development will be overseen by Bridgette Theriault. SVP Development, and Chuck Dckinson, VP Development.

Veteran reality producer Krasnow joined Telepictures in 2012 and oversaw the creation of new programming for first-run syndication business, cable strips and digital.

Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television, led by Mike Darnell, is behind such series as The Voice, The Bachelor franchise, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Footballers’ Wives.