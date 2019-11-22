‘Shaun The Sheep’ Outfit Aardman To Make Stop-Motion Christmas Short For Netflix

Aardman Animations, the Oscar-winning UK stop-motion outfit behind Shaun The Sheep, Wallace & Gromit and Chicken Run, is making its first project for Netflix with Christmas special Robin Robin.

The 30-minute ‘mini movie’ is in production at Aardman’s Bristol studio and will debut on Netflix in time for the holidays in 2020.

It will tell the story of a bird who, after her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, is raised by a loving family of mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent. Robin sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse.

Dan Ojari and Mikey Please created and are directing the project. Helen Argo is producing, with Sarah Cox as executive producer.

Related Story Netflix Greenlights Japanese Folklore Animated Series 'ONI' From Oscar-Nominated Studio Tonko House

Aardman has a long-standing relationship with the BBC, and this deal marks a rare departure from that. In an interview today with the Guardian, Aardman MD Sean Clarke told the national that “BBC budgets are under pressure” and the broadcaster “would have loved to have taken Robin Robin. But they weren’t in a position to afford it.”

He added that “Netflix has the ability to buy for the whole world rather than just the UK” and that was a key financial factor in the decision to go with the streamer.

“Together with Aardman, we’re thrilled to celebrate and introduce new generations of families around the world to the craft of stop motion animation through Robin Robin, a magical tale that warms the heart and can be enjoyed by the whole family,” said Alexi Wheeler, Manager of Kids and Family International Originals at Netflix.

“When Mikey and Dan first pitched us the concept for Robin Robin we knew instantly that this was a rare and special project that we had to make together. It’s a beautifully crafted stop-frame musical that immediately feels classic whilst being groundbreaking and modern,” added Sarah Cox, Executive Producer.

The deal strengthens a relationship between Aardman and Netflix that has seen the streamer program pics including Wallace & Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit, Flushed Away, and Shaun the Sheep Movie.