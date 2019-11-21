‘Shang Chi’s Simu Liu To Host Unforgettable Gala; Awards Ceremony To Honor ‘The Farewell’

EXCLUSIVE: Before Simu Liu steps into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the titular character in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the Kim’s Convenience star will test his hosting skills at the 18th Annual Unforgettable Gala, a yearly awards show that recognizes Asian American icons and changemakers in the entertainment industry. The ceremony will take place on December 14 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles

Lulu Wang’s critically acclaimed family dramedy The Farewell starring Awkwafina is set to receive the Vanguard Award at this year’s ceremony while Lost alum and Always Be My Maybe star Daniel Dae Kim will deliver the opening keynote during the ceremony.

Professional golfer Kevin Na will also be honored with the Pechanga Athlete on Another Level Award while K-pop sensation Amber Liu and indie musician MILCK will perform.

The Unforgettable Gala comes from Character Media, a subsidiary of the Imperial Family Companies, formerly known as London Trust Media. The nominees were selected and voted on by Character Media’s selection committee, composed of industry professionals, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including film, television, music, sports, digital technology and philanthropy.