‘Sex Life’ Docuseries Renewed For Season 2 On Epix

Epix has handed a Season 2 renewal to Sex Life, its documentary series from MGM Unscripted & Alternative Television and Evolution Media.

The series premiered in the summer, and each of its eight episodes followed three different subjects (couples, groups or individuals) on their sexual and intimate journeys. They ranged from exploring erotic dinner parties and visiting a millennial sex club to experimenting with Japanese bondage and learning the art of pole dancing to rediscovering sexual desire after suffering through a long illness.

Each of the eight hourlong episodes in Season 2 will follows sex-positive individuals, couples and groups as they embark on new physically gratifying and emotionally fulfilling sexual adventures. Production on the new season will begin immediately, Epix said.

“Working with cinematic storytellers to bring viewers the intimate and provocative activities from behind closed doors has broadened the range of exclusive programming MGM Television offers to audiences around the world,” said Barry Poznick, President of MGM Unscripted & Alternative Television and Orion Television.

Sex Life is executive produced by Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Anthony B. Sacco, Josh Shader, Tina Gazerro Clapp, Sandy Guthrie, Barry Poznick, Steve Hughes and Sean Kelly.

