‘Sex Education’: Netflix Sets Premiere Date For Season 2 Of High School Drama

Netflix has announced that the second season of its British comedy Sex Education will premiere on January 17, 2020.

“Get in losers, the new term is starting,” Netflix UK & Ireland tweeted on Monday, announcing the return of the Eleven Film show, starring Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield.

Get in losers, the new term is starting. Sex Education s2 streaming 17 January 2020. pic.twitter.com/itDARGz5ba — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 25, 2019

In the high school drama’s second season, Butterfield’s character Otis Milburn must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola, played by Patricia Allison, while also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve, played by Emma Mackey.

At the same time, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak and Milburn is coming to terms with his mother’s new relationship. Anderson plays Milburn’s mom, Jean, and Mikael Persbrandt features as her lover Jakob.

Sex Education is written and created by Laurie Nunn and is directed by Ben Taylor, Alice Seabright and Sophie Goodhart. Jamie Campbell, Laurie Nunn and Ben Taylor are executive producers.

In an unusual move, Netlfix revealed streaming figures for Sex Education in a quarterly earnings report at the start of the year. The drama was on pace to hit 40M views within a month of launching in January.