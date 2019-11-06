Producer Seth Cohen Inks First-Look Deal With Jax Media

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Seth Cohen (Bless the Harts) has signed a first-look deal with Full Frontal and Russian Doll producer Jax Media, a pact that marks the first EP deal for the company’s TV group. Cohen will be working out of Jax Media’s L.A. offices.

Over the past year, Cohen as an independent producer has sold projects to Netflix, FX, Amazon, Adult Swim, Miramax and eone. He also has served as an executive producer on Netflix’s Hoops and Fox’s Bless the Harts, which was just renewed for a second season, alongside Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Previously, Cohen was president of Lord and Miller’s pod at 20th TV, where he developed and served as executive producer of the Emmy- nominated comedy series The Last Man on Earth, as well as Son of Zorn and Making History.

“We are very excited to have Seth on board,” Jax Media said in a statement. “He is an incredible producer and development exec with a unique comedic sensibility and an impressive track record in half-hour comedies and animation.”

Prior to Lord and Miller, Cohen was the vice president of development and original programming at Comedy Central, where he was instrumental in identifying and developing such series as Workaholics and the Emmy-nominated Drunk History.

“I am thrilled to be working with Jax,” said Cohen. “They are peerless when it comes to producing TV that people are talking about. I jumped at the chance to work with Brooke [Posch] again, whose taste and sensibility are second to none, and I am thrilled to develop a deeper relationship with Tony [Hernandez], Lilly [Burns], and John [Skidmore] whose work I admire deeply.”

Jax Media’s TV group’s projects include Netflix’s Russian Dolls, TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and Search Party, Desus and Mero on Showtime, ABC’s Roseanne and spinoff The Conners, and TV Land’s Younger. It also produced Comedy Central’s Broad City and Inside Amy Schumer.