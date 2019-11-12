‘Selena: The Series’: First Look At Christian Serratos As The Late Tejano Singer; Cast Added To Netflix Drama

Netflix revealed a first look today at Christian Serratos as Selena Quintanilla in the upcoming Selena: The Series and officially announced the series’ cast.

Check out the image of The Walking Dead star in character below and a video above.

Netflix’s coming of age story will follow late Tejano singer Selena as her dreams come true, and her family makes life-changing choices on the singer’s journey to success.

Netflix also confirmed that Desperate Housewives alum Ricardo Chavira and Gabriel Chavarria (The Purge) are set as leads, as Deadline previously reported exclusively.

Other cast members include Noemi Gonzalez (The Young and the Restless) as Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister and best friend, who learns to embrace her role as the first female drummer in Tejano music history. Seidy Lopez (Training Day) will play Marcella Quintanilla, Selena’s mother; and newcomer Madison Taylor Baez will portray a young Selena.

Production company Campanario Entertainment is developing the series, with Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Simran A. Singh, and Moisés Zamora serving as executive producers.

“Selena is an inspirational figure who’s transcended generations. At Campanario, we’ve always known it was crucial for this series to find actors with the right mix of talent, charisma, and passion to honor Selena’s legacy and the story of her family,” said Davila, president and co-founder of Campanario Entertainment. “Our casting director Carla Hool and her team have found an amazing cast to depict the Quintanilla family, and we’re sure fans everywhere will be captivated yet again by Selena’s incredible life.”

Principal photography on the series began last month. The drama will launch with six one-hour episodes.