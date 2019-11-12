Sean Spicer Booted From ‘Dancing With The Stars’ – Despite Trump Support

Sean Spicer’s dancing days are over.

The former White House press secretary was eliminated from ABC’s Dancing With the Stars Monday night, despite a series of supportive tweets from President Trump.

After Spicer was sent home, Trump congratulated him for his nine-week dancing run, writing on Twitter tonight: “A great try by @seanspicer. We are all proud of you!”

Before getting the news that his quest for the Mirrorball trophy was over, Spicer and fill-in partner Jenna Johnson performed a Foxtrot and an Argentine tango to a version of the Destiny’s Child single “Bills, Bills, Bills.”

[Watch the performance below]

Even though Spicer put his best foot forward each week, his performances were often stiff and lacked sizzle. He usually got low marks from the judges, but fan votes kept him in the competition.

One week judge Bruno Tonioli told Spicer his salsa lacked spice, although Tonioli did offer him a sliver of reassurance, saying: “There were some elements of salsa there.”

Not to be deterred, Spicer brushed off the criticism and treated his time on the show like a political campaign. He even launched a website urging MAGA supporters to vote for him each week.