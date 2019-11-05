‘Sea Fever’ To Sail Into Theaters In Deal With Gunpowder & Sky’s Dust Label

EXCLUSIVE: Gunpowder & Sky has acquired U.S. rights to the Irish sci-fi thriller Sea Fever, the Neasa Hardiman-directed pic that had its world premiere this fall at the Toronto Film Festival. It will now get a U.S. release in early 2020 via G&S’ multiplatform sci-fi label Dust.

Hermione Corfield (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) stars as Siobhan, a young marine biology student who boards a trawler run by a couple (Connie Nielsen, Dougray Scott). When the ship hits an unseen object, a mysterious bioluminescent force infiltrates the vessel, and the crew begins a fight for survival while marooned at sea.

Hardiman calls her debut feature film “a dreamlike and devastating parable, where a neurodivergent heroine struggles with individual responsibility and threat in our increasingly fragile world.”

Sea Fever will mark the second theatrical release for Dust after 2018’s Prospect, a sci-fi Western starring Sophie Thatcher, Pedro Pascal and Jay Duplass. Gunpoweder & Sky, whose recent releases include the Elisabeth Moss-starrer Her Smell and Lord of Chaos, has Villains starring Bill Starsgard and Maika Monroe in theaters through its horror brand Alter, and the Lil Peep documentary Everybody’s Everything set to open later this month.