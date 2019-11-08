Screen Engine/ASI Hires Veteran Jason Bubenicek As SVP Data Intelligence

EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment research and analytics company Screen Engine/ASI said Friday that Jason Bubenicek has joined the company at SVP Data Intelligence. The market research veteran will be tasked with working alongside the company’s marketing science team to develop a data warehouse used to identify new product opportunities.

Bubenicek previously worked at National Research Group and as VP Information Technology at Nielsen Co. Most recently, he was SVP Information Technology & Software Development at the Stagwell Group, where he helped integrate NRG after Stagwell acquired it in 2015.

In his new role he will report to Screen Engine/ASI president Bob Levin and chief product & innovation officer Bruce Friend.

“I have known Jason for many years and I am so happy to finally have him joining our team,” said Screen Engine/ASI founder and CEO Kevin Goetz. “I know of his many accomplishments and am sure he will prove instrumental in our commitment to maximizing the value inherent in the data we collect and will provide leadership in all areas of data management.”

Screen Engine/ASI is one of the top data acquisition and analytics companies serving the industry, conducting movie test screenings, creative advertising testing, in-theater exit polling, TV program and promo testing, content life-cycle research, pre-release tracking and digital entertainment research products. Its clients include studios, TV broadcasters, cable networks, streaming services and production companies.

“Kevin and the team at Screen Engine/ASI have always been innovators and in so doing they have created an impressive set of consumer measurement capabilities that continue to evolve with the ever changing media landscape,” Bubenicek said. “I couldn’t be more excited to join this talented group of industry experts on our mission to develop all new analytics capabilities and advanced methods to derive insights from our data.”