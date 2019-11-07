‘Scream 5’ In Early Development At Spyglass Media Group

We’ve confirmed that a Scream 5 is in the works at Spyglass which picked up the Dimension library after joining forces with Lantern Entertainment back in March.

No details yet who will direct or write the next film, a franchise that was hatched by the late Wes Craven and scribe Kevin Williamson. Ditto if the old cast, i.e. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Rose McGowan are coming back. Also we don’t know if it’s a prequel, a reboot or sequel. But that would be cool if they brought Drew Barrymore back for a full film after being in the opening scene of the first 1996 pic. All will be unveiled soon.

The four movies racked up over $604M, and the TV series on MTV ran 29 episodes across three seasons.

Bloody Disgusting first had the news.