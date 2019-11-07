Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

AFM Action: Neon Buys Tilda Swinton Art House Pic ‘Memoria’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney Tops Wall Street's Q4 Estimates On Eve Of Streaming Debut

Read the full story

‘Scream 5’ In Early Development At Spyglass Media Group

Scream 5 in the works
Miramax/Dimension

We’ve confirmed that a Scream 5 is in the works at Spyglass which picked up the Dimension library after joining forces with Lantern Entertainment back in March.

No details yet who will direct or write the next film, a franchise that was hatched by the late Wes Craven and scribe Kevin Williamson. Ditto if the old cast, i.e. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Rose McGowan are coming back. Also we don’t know if it’s a prequel, a reboot or sequel. But that would be cool if they brought Drew Barrymore back for a full film after being in the opening scene of the first 1996 pic. All will be unveiled soon.

The four movies racked up over $604M, and the TV series on MTV ran 29 episodes across three seasons.

Bloody Disgusting first had the news.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad