Scott Eastwood Joins Guy Ritchie Directed Thriller ‘Cash Truck’

EXCLUSIVE: Pacific Rim: Uprising star Scott Eastwood is set to play opposite Jason Statham and Holt McCallanay in Cash Truck, the Miramax action thriller directed by Guy Ritchie.

It’s a revenge story that shifts across timelines and between various character’s perspectives. At the center is H (Statham), a cold and mysterious character who works at a cash truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week.

Eastwood recently wrapped filming Millennium Film’s The Outpost with Orlando Bloom. Other credits include Snowden, Suicide Squad, and The Fate of the Furious, which also starred Statham.

“I am excited to work with Guy Ritchie. I have been a fan of his since Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Guy’s films are iconic and I feel lucky to have the opportunity to learn from such a gifted filmmaker. I am also looking forward to re-teaming with Jason Statham who is one of the all-time great action stars.”

Cash Truck is based on the original 2004 French film Le Convoyeur. Miramax CEO Bill Block and Ivan Atkinson are producing the project.

Eastwood is repped by UTA, LBI Entertainment, and attorney Rick Genow.