Savannah Guthrie Suffers Eye Injury; Still Hopes To Host Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Today anchor Savannah Guthrie is recovering from an eye injury that tore her retina and caused her a loss of vision, after what was described as a freak accident when she was hit by her two-year-old son’s toy train.

“Charlie threw a toy train right at my eye and it tore my retina,” Guthrie said via phone on Today on Wednesday, explaining her absence. “It happened last week actually, and then I lost my vision in my right eye about 24 hours later, and then it turned out to be kind of serious.”

She said that doctors were afraid that he retina was detached, so they “told me to just take it easy.”

She said she has been receiving laser treatments for the injury, hopefully to avoid surgery.

She posted an image of her son on Instagram and the message, “Here’s the reason I’ve been out for a couple days. This little cutie has super strength!!”

She added, “Last week, Charley threw this train at my eye and turns out it caused a large tear in my retina, which has caused me to lose sight temporarily in my right eye! It was a little bit touch and go over the last few days but it looks like the retina will hold and not detach and I won’t need full eye surgery. The docs are hopeful the laser procedures are working to keep the retina from detaching and I won’t have to have surgery. Very thankful for good doctors and good medical care. And thankful for your good wishes!!”

Guthrie said that she was encouraged by her prognosis, and hoped to return to work on Thursday to help host coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. She said that she has been told not to make sudden movements like jumping up and down so that the retina does not fully detach.