Saugus High School Shooting: Two Critical, At Least Four Others Wounded In Santa Clarita; Suspect Believed Cornered

UPDATED, 9 AM: Authorities confirm that at least five people have been shot at Saugus High School, in a community that’s roughly 30 miles north of Hollywood. Two victims are in critical condition at Henry Mayo Hopsital and at least three others are being treated there. The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department said the situation remained “very active” as of 8:40 a.m.

Authorities confirm that no one has been killed in the incident, which began at about 7:30 a.m., before classes had started.

KLTA5 reports that the suspect — described as a male Asian dressed in all black — had been identified and authorities were preparing to execute a seach warrant at a location where he is believed to be holed up. Authorities believe he is a student at Saugus High. Deputies say they believe there is only one shooter but are “actively investigating and following all leads.”

Authorities recovered a weapon on the campus but did not identify it or say whether the shooted had another weapon. Neighboring high schools in William S. Hart School District are on lockdown SCV Sheriff’s deputies said.

A parent-reunification area has been set up at a cheruch near Central Park on Bouquet Canyon Road.

The area is home to many people in entertainment industry, not to mention various studio lots such as the Disney Ranch and Melody Ranch, the latter where HBO’s Westworld, Deadwood and many Quentin Tarantino films have been lensed among several other shows and film productions.

Like other schools in the Santa Clarita Valley, Saugus High — which counts about 2,300 students — is notable for having a very competitive baseball program, a grooming ground for MLB prospects.

We believe at this time that there is only one suspect but we are actively investigating and following all leads. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

This is still a very active situation. Reports of approximately 5 victims being treated. Parents, deputies are on scene everywhere protecting your children. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019