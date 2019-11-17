‘Saturday Night Live’ Turns “Boring” Impeachment Hearings Into Soap Opera Starring Jon Hamm

For anyone who thought this week’s House impeachment hearings were “boring” — as some Republicans complained — Saturday Night Live offered a solution. Up the “pizzazz” by turning the proceedings into a soap opera.

After a week-long break, the NBC sketch comedy series returned, and enlisted Mad Men alum Jon Hamm as Ambassador Bill Taylor to help serialize the hearings.

Borrowing from daytime drama Days of Our Lives’ catchphrase “like sands through the hourglass,” SNL recast all of the key players in the real hearings. Hamm was joined by Kate McKinnon, who reprised her portrayal of President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“Mercury’s in retrograde, so my powers are at an all-time high,” McKinnon joked.

Alex Moffatt played Adam Schiff, while Mikey Day served as “cross-examiner with a mysterious brain injury” Jim Jordan.

“Let the record show the president is intimidating the witness,” said Moffat’s Schiff in response to the president Tweeting in the middle of the hearing.

Harry Styles served as host and musical guest. The former One Direction group member is no stranger to the NBC sketch comedy series. He previously appeared on the show as a musical guest in 2017, and as a member of One Direction in 2012, 2013, and 2014.