‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Slip With Host Harry Styles

The Nov. 16 edition of Saturday Night Live, with host and musical guest Harry Styles, has averaged a 3.9 Live+Same Day household rating in the 44 local metered markets and a 1.6 adults 18-49 rating in the 25 markets with local people meters.

That was down a bit from the most recent SNL original on Nov. 2, hosted by Kristen Stewart with musical guest Coldplay (4.1, 1.7). It also was a tenth above the lowest HH delivery since Nielsen changed its methodology in October (3.8) and off a tenth from the 18-49 L+SD rating the late-night program had logged since (1.7).

Last night’s SNL, on which Styles premiered his new single Watermelon Sugar, was the #2 show of the night in metered-market households and in 18-49 in the local people meters, behind only ABC’s Oklahoma-Baylor college football.

SNL almost triples its L+SD demo ratings with digital and linear delayed viewing factored in. About 29% of SNL’s total viewed minutes during the 2018-19 season came on digital platforms through short-form videos and full-episode views.

Besides the impeachment hearing cold open featuring Jon Hamm, which HAS amassed more than a million views overnight, here is the other videos from last night that have garnered more than 500K views by mid-morning Sunday, the opening segment of Weekend Update, also mainly about President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearing, and Styles’ performance of Watermelon Sugar:



