‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Inch Up In Households With Host Kristen Stewart

NBC

The Nov. 2 edition of Saturday Night Live, with host Kristen Stewart and musical guest Coldplay, has averaged a 4.1 Live+Same Day household rating in the 44 local metered markets and a 1.7 adults 18-49 rating in the 25 markets with local people meters.

That was up +8% versus the metered-market household rating for its prior two originals, including last week’s Halloween edition with host and musical guest Chance the Rapper (3.8, 1.7), while holding steady in the demo.

About 29% of SNL’s total viewed minutes during the 2018-19 season came on digital platforms through short-form videos and full-episode views; through the first three episodes of the current 45th season, the show has generated 238 million YouTube views.

Besides the cold open and the hero dog skit, here is the other video from last night that already has garnered more than 500K views, the opening segment of Weekend Update:

Newswire

