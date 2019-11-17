‘Saturday Night Live’ Pays Tribute To Former NBC Late-Night Executive Rick Ludwin

Saturday Night Live tonight remembered Rick Ludwin, the longtime NBC head of late-night who oversaw the sketch comedy program for more than two decades. Ludwin, who spent 30+ years at NBC and headed the network’s specials and late-night programming from 1989- 2011, died last Sunday at age 71. SNL‘s In Memoriam card for him ran immediately after Weekend Update.

Known as early champion of Seinfeld who is credited with getting the comedy series on the air, Ludiwn was a towering figure in NBC’s late-night. Following his death, three current/former NBC late-night hosts — all former SNL-ers — paid tribute to the late executive. Here is what Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Conan O’Brien said on their shows Monday:



