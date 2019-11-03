‘Saturday Night Live’ Calls Out “Shark” Harvey Weinstein Following Recent Incident

Harvey Weinstein made headlines last week when he was confronted by several women at a Manhattan comedy event, and Saturday Night Live referenced the incident during Weekend Update.

NBC

“A 2,000 pound shark has recently been spotted swimming along the East Coast,” Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che said, adding, “Not to be confused with the 2,000 pound shark recently spotted at a comedy show.”

The punchline, accompanied by an image of a news article about the confrontation with a large photo of the disgraced film mogul, elicited groans from the audience, prompting Che to ad-lib, “Look at that handsome fella there.”

Weekend Update previously tackled the Harvey Weinstein scandal in October 2018 amid an avalanche of accusations of sexual assault agains the producer.

At the time Che also mocked his appearance, comparing it to “chewed bubble gum rolled in cat hair.”

On Weinstein’s “We all make mistakes” excuse, Che said, “You assaulted dozens of women, that’s not a mistake, that’s a full season of Law & Order.”

Added co-anchor Colin Jost: “Weinstein’s sex-addiction rehab should be a special place with no women, metal bars – “and it’s a prison.”

Here’s the 2018 Update’s Weinstein segment: