Sandra Bullock, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Producer Graham King Team On Netflix Film

Graham King’s long-gestating feature based on the 2009 British miniseries Unforgiven is moving forward at Netflix. Oscar-winner Sandra Bullock has signed on to produce and star in the film adaptation, which will be directed by Nora Fingscheidt, whose directorial debut, Systemsprenger, was selected to represent Germany at the 2020 Academy Awards.

The script was adapted by Oscar-winning screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie, who has long been attached to this project, which at one point was being eyed as a potential star vehicle for Angelina Jolie.

Currently untitled, the film follows Ruth Slater (Bullock) who, released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.

King, also an Oscar-holder for 2006’s The Departed, is producing for GK Films, the company behind Bohemian Rhapsody, with Bullock on behalf of Fortis Films and Veronica Ferres for Construction Film (Dreamland, Love, Weddings, & Other Disasters). Executive producers are Nan Morales, Nicola Shindler, Sally Wainwright, and Colin Vaines.

This will mark the second feature Bullock will star in for the streamer. Her last film, Bird Box, was a huge success for the streamer which revealed that over 80 million accounts had watched the thriller in its first four weeks. She’s also producing Reborn, the Chris McKay-directed adaptation based on Millarworld comic book series, for Netflix.