Sam Trammell, Katharine McPhee Foster, ‘Playing With Fire’s Christian Convery Join ‘The Tiger Rising’

EXCLUSIVE: Sam Trammell, Katharine McPhee Foster and young actor Christian Convery are set to star alongside Queen Latifah, Dennis Quaid, and Madalen Mills in The Tiger Rising. Ray Giarratana is directing the film from a screenplay he adapted based on the 2001 New York Times bestselling children’s book by Kate DiCamillo.

The story centers on Rob Horton (Convery), a 12-year-old boy who finds a caged tiger in the center of the woods near his home. Shortly after, Rob meets Sistine Bailey (Mills), a girl who shows her feelings as readily as Rob hides his. As they learn to trust each other and become friends, Rob and Sistine prove that some things – like memories, heartaches and tigers – can’t be locked up forever. Trammell and McPhee Foster will play Rob’s parents, Robert Horton Sr. and Caroline Horton.

Deborah and Ray Giarratana of GG Filmz are producing with Ryan Smith, partner and president of Streamline Global. Latifah will serve as an executive producer alongside Emily Salveson of Streamline Global, Jordan Wagner of Wagner Entertainment and Allen Cheney of Thomasville Pictures. Highland Film Group is handling world sales and introduced the movie to buyers at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Convery stars alongside John Cena and Keegan-Michael Key in Paramount’s Playing with Fire and opposite Dove Cameron in the Disney Channel movie Descendants 3. He’s repped by Innovative, Premiere Talent Management and Sloane Offer.

Trammell, repped by Innovative and Luber Roklin Entertainment, next appears in the eighth and final season of Showtime’s acclaimed drama Homeland and recently wrapped shooting Generation for HBO Max.

Foster, who starred on four seasons of CBS’ crime-drama Scorpion, recently was seen in the London production of Waitress and will return to the Broadway production at the end of the month to reprise her role as Jenna. Her reps are WME, MGMT Entertainment and David M. Ehrlich & Associates.