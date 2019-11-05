‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Actor Sam Jaeger Cast In ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

EXCLUSIVE: Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale, Parenthood) has joined the cast of Fox Searchlight’s biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye, starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield. Michael Showalter is directing from a script by Abe Sylvia.

Based on the 2000 documentary of the same name, the pic follows televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, who formed the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and quickly fell into financial improprieties, scheming rivals and sexual scandal that not only broke up the marriage but also and brought down their empire.

Jaeger will play Roe Messner, a contractor hired to help build Heritage Park, a Disneyland-like park designed specifically for the devout. Through the construction process, Roe gets pulled into the Heritage project by Jim and Tammy Faye’s charismatic pitch.

Chastain is producing the project alongside Kelly Carmichael through their Freckle Films banner with Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane of MWM Studios.

Jaeger has recently been seen in Marc Cherry’s Why Women Kill on CBS All Access and Ryan Murphy’s The Politician. He’s repped by Grandview and Greene and Associates Talent Agency.