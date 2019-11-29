NBC’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ Stuffs Thanksgiving Primetime Ratings

NBC’s Thanksgiving NFL game that saw the surging New Orleans Saints handle their rivals the Atlanta Falcons on was easily night’s top-rated and most-watched program, capping a holiday schedule the network kicked off coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Saints’ 26-18 victory scored a 5.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 18.17 million viewers in fast-affiliate Nielsen ratings, making it the most-watched primetime Thursday program since NBC’s NFL season kickoff September 5.

Most of the rest of the primetime lineup punted with repeats Thursday night, though ABC’s fresh The Wonderful World of Disney Presents: Magical Holiday Celebration (0.5, 2.80M) ticked up a notch from last year’s special.

CBS aired all repeats, with Young Sheldon currently topping the night among scripted shows thanks to NFL overrun from the network’s afternoon Dallas-Buffalo game. Fox was the only other network with a new Almost Family (0.3, 1.19M), which shifted from its regular Wednesday slot and ticked down a tenth from its episode the night before.