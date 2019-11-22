Safehouse Pictures Hires Kelly Burnett & Ariane Ackerberg For Exec Roles; Matt Schwartz Re-Ups

Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell’s Safehouse Pictures is expanding its team by bringing on Kelly Burnett as Vice President and Ariane Ackerberg as Creative Executive to help service those deals in both film and television. Both will report to Tunnell, Harold, and Executive Vice President Matt Schwartz, who has extended his contract with the company.

Burnett comes to Safehouse after four years at Robert Zemeckis’ ImageMovers where she brought in and worked on multiple film and TV projects. Prior to that, she worked for UTA and Warner Bros Theatrical Marketing. Ackerberg, a graduate of UCLA Producers Program, was an executive assistant at 20th Century Fox where she helped oversee a variety of projects in active development.

Safehouse, the company behind the Guy Ritchie-directed King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and Robin Hood with

Taron Egerton, currently holds a two-year first-look deal at Amblin Partners as well as television pact with Legendary Television Studios.

Its forthcoming slate includes Michael B. Jordan’s The Liberators, Battle of Britain, which Ridley Scott is attached to direct, and Netflix series, Spinning Out, starring January Jones and Kaya Scodelario.

Safehouse is repped by CAA and Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen.