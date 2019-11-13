EXCLUSIVE: Dark Star Pictures has acquired North American rights to Dirty God, the Sacha Polak-helmed drama that screened in the World Cinema Dramatic competition at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The deal comes out of the American Film Market, with Dark Star aiming for a March 2020 theatrical release in time for Women’s History Month.

The film stars newcomer Vicky Knight as Jade, a young mother in the prime of her life who is attacked with acid and is severely burned. While her face has been reconstructed, her beauty is lost beneath the scars. Descending a self-destructive path with relationships crumbling, Jade must take drastic action to reclaim her life.

For her performance, Knight, a real-life burn survivor, was recently named one of BAFTA Breakthrough Brits and was nominated for Best Actress and Best Newcomer at the British Independent Film Awards.

Dirty God marks the first English-language feature from Polak, who co-wrote the screenplay with Susanne Farrell.

“Dirty God is a film about a young mother who lost herself in a terrible accident, but who eventually, in the search of her identity, learns to accept herself,” said Polak. “I’m very excited for the film to be seen by North American audiences through Dark Star.”

Dark Star’s Michael Repsch negotiated the right deal with Pip Ngo of XYZ Films and Sarah Lebutsch of Independent.