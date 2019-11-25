Saban Films Lands Right To ‘Twist’ Starring Michael Caine & Lena Headey

Saban Films has secured the North American distribution rights to Martin Owen’s drama Twist, a modern take on Charles Dickens’ classic Oliver Twist. The pic, which was acquired out of AFM and will get a theatrical release Q1 of 2021, stars Oscar winner Michael Caine, Game of Thrones alum Lena Headey, recording artist and actress Rita Ora, Raff Law, and Sophie Simnett.

Written by John Wrathall, the plot is set in contemporary London and follows a gifted graffiti artist who is lured into a street gang headed by a father figure, Fagin, who plans a series of audacious art thefts.

Noel Clarke and Jason Maza produced the pic for Unstoppable along with Pure Grass Films’ Ben Grass and Knuckle Sandwich’s Matt Williams. Sky co-produced the project which was financed by MEP Capital, Blue Rider, Arclight Films and Lipsync Productions. Arclight is handling worldwide rights.

Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with John Fremes from Arclight.