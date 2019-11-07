Saban Films Buys Ben Stiller-Produced Comedy ‘Friendsgiving’ With Malin Akerman, Kat Dennings, Chelsea Peretti

Saban Films has nabbed U.S. rights to Nicol Paone’s feature directing debut Friendsgiving, the ensemble comedy starring Malin Akerman (Rampage), Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls) and Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

Film follows a glamorous, newly divorced actor, and her recently-dumped lesbian best friend. Together, along with their motley crew of close friends and strange acquaintances, they host a dysfunctional, comical and chaotic Thanksgiving dinner.

The cast also features Christine Taylor (Zoolander) Jane Seymour (Wedding Crashers), Aisha Tyler (Archer), Deon Cole (Black-ish), Wanda Sykes (Black-ish), Margaret Cho and Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project).

Akerman is also producing along with Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock and Haroon Saleem for Red Hour Films with Tara L. Craig executive producing.

Friendsgiving is co-financed by Red Hour and Endeavor Content, which is also handling international sales.

Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers. The distributor is planning a U.S. theatrical release for 2020.

“We are thrilled to be championing Friendsgiving along with Red Hour and Endeavor Content,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “This is a witty and relatable story, along with an outstanding and endearing ensemble cast that our audiences will be enjoying next holiday season.”