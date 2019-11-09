Saban Films has bought North American rights for writer-director Jason Lei Howden’s Guns Akimbo, the comedic sci-fi thriller starring Daniel Radcliffe.

Pic premiered at Toronto. It follows a nerdy video game developer (Radcliffe) who becomes the next contestant in an illegal live-streamed death match.

Samara Weaving (Ready Or Not), Rhys Darby (Flight Of The Conchords), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword Of Destiny) and Ned Dennehy (Good Omens) also star.

Occupant Entertainment’s Joe Neurauter and Felipe Marino and Four Knights Film’s Tom Hern produced.

Altitude Film Sales is handling international rights for the film, with Endeavor representing U.S. rights. Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with Altitude on behalf of the filmmakers.