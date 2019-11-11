Ryder Allen Joins Justin Timberlake’s ‘Palmer’; ‘Sneaky Pete’s Libe Barer Set For ‘Slapface’

Ryder Allen is set to join Justin Timberlake in the forthcoming drama Palmer directed by Fisher Stevens and written by Cheryl Guerriero, whose script appeared on the 2016 Blacklist.

The film features Timberlake as the titular Eddie Palmer, a former college football phenomenon who, after a stint in prison, returns to his hometown to get his life back on track. There, he faces not only lingering conflicts from his past but also a much more surprising challenge as he finds himself suddenly in charge of a unique young boy (played by Allen) who has been abandoned by his wayward mother. Palmer marks Allen’s feature film debut.

Academy Award-winning producer Charles B. Wessler (Green Book) will produce alongside SK Global co-CEOs John Penotti and Charlie Corwin. Sidney Kimmel and Daniel Nadler will also produce. SK Global and Nadler will co-finance the film.

Allen is repped by Paradigm and Trilogy Talent.

Sneaky Pete actress Libe Barer has joined the cast of the Jeremiah Kipp’s Slapface. She joins August Maturo, Mike C. Manning and William Sadler for the feature horror which is currently shooting.

The story follows Lucas (Maturo) who lives with his older brother Tom Manning) after the loss of their parents. Lucas befriends a Monster in the nearby woods, and trouble ensues. Barer is set to play the character of Anna, an outsider to this small town who develops a romantic relationship with Tom, only to be pulled into the danger of his little brother’s bond with the Monster. Slapface also stars twins Bianca D’Ambrosio and Chiara D’Ambrosio (The Young and the Restless) as well as Mirabelle Lee (Blood Ties).

Kipp will direct his own screenplay while Shintaro Shimosawa (The Grudge, Fear the Walking Dead) is executive producing. Joe Benedetto is producing while Nick Theurer will serve as co-producer.

Barer is repped by Untitled, CAA and Peikoff Mahan.