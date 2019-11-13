‘Run The World’: Stephen Bishop To Co-Star In Starz Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Bishop (Moneyball, Imposters) rounds out the series regular cast of Starz’s half-hour comedy pilot Run the World. The project hails from Boomerang writer Leigh Davenport; Dear White People co-showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser; and Lionsgate TV, where Bowser’s SisterLee Productions is under an overall deal.

Created, written and executive produced by Davenport and directed by Millicent Shelton, Run the World is the story of a group of four black, vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends — played by Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid and Andrea Bordeaux — who work, live and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination. At its core, it’s an unapologetically female show about friendship and not only surviving — but thriving together.

Bishop will play Matthew, an esteemed professor of African American Studies who has been living with his Ph.D. advisee, Sondi (Reid), on the sly. The two have an intense sexual relationship, interrupted only by Sondi’s insistence on making everything a polemic about race. The father of 6-year-old Amari, Matthew loves the way that Sondi and Amari connect — but he doesn’t appreciate when Sondi oversteps when it comes to parenting his daughter.

Bishop, who next will be seen in Fatal Affair, is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and Weiner Management.

