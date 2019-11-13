‘Run’: Tamara Podemski To Co-Star In HBO Comedic Thriller Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Tamara Podemski is set to co-star opposite Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson in Run, HBO’s romantic comedic thriller pilot from Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her frequent collaborator Vicky Jones. Waller-Bridge has a recurring role in the project, which hails from Entertainment One, Jones and Waller-Bridge’s DryWrite and Wigwam Films.

Written by Jones, Run centers on Ruby (Wever), a woman living a humdrum existence who one day gets a text inviting her to fulfill a youthful pact, promising true love and self-reinvention, by stepping out of her life to take a journey with her oldest flame.

Podemski plays Babe, a soft-spoken police detective with a dry sense of humor. Babe has recently moved to a small town in Colorado and is enjoying the quieter life it affords. Babe is lonely and would love to meet someone but lacks both confidence and opportunity. Slightly intimidated when she lands her first big case which offers her the chance to show off her genuinely good police skills and also meet someone who might change her life forever.

Entertainment One produces for HBO, with Jones and Waller-Bridge set to executive produce via DryWrite, and Emily Leo for Wigwam.

Kate Dennis is executive producer/pilot director.

Canadian actress Podemski was a member of the original Canadian cast of Rent and played Maureen in the Broadway production. At the 2007 Sundance Film Festival, she received the Special Jury Prize for Acting for her role in Sterlin Harjo’s Four Sheets To the Wind, a role which earned her an Independent Spirit Award nomination.

Podemski, who has a role on the CBC primetime drama Coroner, is repped by Paul Hemrend, ETM, Toronto.