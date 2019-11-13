Paramount Grounds ‘Rugrats’ Movie, Moves WWE’s ‘Rumble’ Back Six Months & Titles Next ‘SpongeBob’ Pic

Paramount is putting its Rugrats movie in timeout. The studio said today that it has pulled the Nick TV adaptation from its schedule after originally setting a January 29, 2021, release date.

Taking over that weekend slot is Rumble, the toon from Paramount Animation and WWE Studios that is set in a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes. Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan and WWE stars Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns lead the voice cast for Rumble, which moves back six months from its planned July 31, 2020, date.

Nickelodeon

Rugrats was announced in July 2018 as a live-action pic with CGI characters as part of a franchise revival that also includes a new Nick TV series. Paramount, which didn’t cite a reason for grounding the film, released three Rugrats features in the late 1990s and early 2000s: The Rugrats Movie (1998), Rugrats in Paris: The Movie (2000) and Rugrats Go Wild (2003). They combined to draw just a shade under $300 million worldwide.

The studio today also titled its next plunge into the SpongeBob SquarePants aquaverse. Newly christened The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, the toon keeps its scheduled May 22 release date. Meanwhile, the Untitled Paramount Animation pic that had staked out a February 12, 2021, slot now is undated.

Paramount Takes Another Bite At A ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Trailer