Rosenzweig Group Adds Miranda Rae Mayo, Crystal Yu, Menik Gooneratne And Jonah Platt To Roster

EXCLUSIVE: As they come to an end of their second year, The Rosenzweig Group (TRG) has added Miranda Rae Mayo, Crystal Yu, Menik Gooneratne and Jonah Platt to their growing, diverse roster of actors, writers and producers.

Miranda Rae Mayo currently appears on NBC’s Chicago Fire as Stella Kidd. Her other credits include HBO’s second season of True Detective and ABC series Blood and Oil.

Crystal Yu has appeared on Casualty on BBC and will be featured in the forthcoming series For Life on AMC and Industry on HBO. She continues to be repped by Denton Brierly in the UK.

Menik Gooneratne was seen in Peter Jackson’s sci-fi epic Mortal Engines as well as the Oscar-nominated Lion. She was also a series regular on the Australian TV series Neighbours. She continues to be repped by AAM in Australia and attorney Jonathan Shikora at LGNAFC

Jonah Platt has appeared on stage and screen. He is most well known for his role as “Fiyero” in the Broadway blockbuster Wicked and appeared in the Hollywood Howl production of Hair as “Woof”. His other stage credits include Floyd Collins and Bare. His television credits include NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Parenthood, Sing it On and The Office. He will also lend his voice to the upcoming season of the Netflix’s animated series, Trolls: The Beat Goes On as a new recurring character named “Milton Moss”. He continues to be repped by WME

Founded by Marni Rosenzweig in 2018, TRG currently represents Ethan Cutkosky (Shameless), Troy Gentile (The Goldbergs), Pooch Hall (Ray Donovan), Clayton Cardenas (Mayans MC) as well as Broadway stars Rory O’Malley and Siobhan Dillon.