Roseanne Barr To Appear At "Trumpettes" Super Bowl Weekend Mar-A-Lago Gala

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Craig Ruttle/AP/REX/Shutterstock (9771583o) Roseanne Barr takes part in a special event and podcast taping at Stand Up NY, in New York TV Roseanne Barr, New York, USA - 26 Jul 2018
Craig Ruttle/Shutterstock

Controversial comedian Roseanne Barr has been booked to speak at the upcoming “Trumpettes” gala honoring President Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Donald Trump Jr. is also scheduled to attend the event on February 1, the day before Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

“Roseanne is a really loyal Trump supporter,” Trumpettes founder Toni Holt Kramer told the publication.

“If there was ever anybody who really put their mouth on the line and said how much she loves the president, she is one of them. You can’t get a hotter name in town,” Kramer added.

Barr’s self-titled ABC sitcom was canceled in May 2018, after the comedian posted a series of racially charged tweets.

In one tweet, she compared former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and the movie Planet of the Apes.

