Ron Perlman, Vanessa Marano & More Star In ‘This Game’s Called Murder’ Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Golden Globe winner Ron Perlman, Switched at Birth alum Vanessa Marano, Natasha Henstridge (Diggstown, Species 1 & 2), James Lastovic (Insatiable, Days of Our Lives), and Annabel Barrett (Detachment, Ocean’s Rising) are set to star in This Game’s Called Murder, an indie thriller written and directed by Adam Sherman.

The pic is being described as an absurdist story full of violence, betrayal, and sex set in a world ruled by technology and social media. It’s a modern, dark-humored tale of greed, romance, and lost innocence in consumer-crazed, alienated society that functions as a harsh critique of society today without taking itself too seriously.

Sherman and Hagai Shaham are producing the project, which is shooting in and around Los Angeles.

Perlman, known for FX’s Sons of Anarchy, Amazon’s Hand of God, and the Hellboy features, will next be seen in the Hulu series Reprisal opposite Abigail Spencer. He’s repped by Gersh and LINK Entertainment. Marano recently wrapped filming the CBS pilot, Super Simple Love Story with sister Laura Marano, who she starred alongside in Saving Zoe, which was released theatrically earlier this year. She is with Paradigm and Marano Entertainment.

Henstridge is repped by Buchwald and Atlas Artists; Lastovic by Global Artists Agency and Blain & Associates; Barrett by Citizen Skull.