Rogers & Cowan/PMK Sets Entertainment Division Leadership Team

Rogers & Cowan/PMK has elevated Lindsay Galin, Jeff Raymond, Dennis Dembia, Michael Donkis, and Marian Koltai-Levine to executive leadership positions in the agency’s Entertainment Division. Galin and Raymond have been named Co-Presidents, Talent; Dembia and Donkis have been promoted to Co-Presidents, Entertainment & Business Strategy; and Marian Koltai-Levine will serve as President, Film, Content & Marketing. The five senior executives will each lead their respective departments, and report directly to Alan Nierob, Entertainment Division Chairman, Rogers & Cowan/PMK.

Brad Cafarelli and Fran Curtis remain Vice Chairman of Rogers & Cowan/PMK’s entertainment division. In addition, Curtis will oversee R&C/PMK’s music department led by Executive Vice President, Maureen O’Connor.

The promotion of Galin, Raymond, Dembia, Donkis, and Koltai-Levine, follows the merger in July of Rogers & Cowan and PMK, which mashed the clients and braintrust of the two largest media relations and brand marketing firms in Hollywood.

“Lindsay, Jeff, Dennis, Michael, and Marian are five of the brightest and most well-connected leaders in Entertainment, and are a key reason why Rogers & Cowan/PMK continues to be the leading agency in Hollywood and across the industry,” said Nierob. “Their individual reputations, and award-winning work for their clients, is unmatched. We’re thrilled to elevate them to executive leadership positions, as we continue to strategically build the architecture of our management team, and position Rogers & Cowan/PMK and our clients for decades of success.”

Said R&C/PMK chairman Cindi Berger: “The contributions Lindsay, Jeff, Dennis, Michael, and Marian have made to their clients – and Rogers & Cowan/PMK – is immeasurable, and we’re proud to have them leading our Talent, Entertainment & Business Strategy, and Film, Content & Marketing departments. The success of our agency has always been defined by providing the highest level of professionalism and personal representation to our entire client roster. Lindsay, Jeff, Dennis, Michael, and Marian epitomize those guiding principles of Rogers & Cowan/PMK, and their experience and insight will continue to guarantee our clients the best of entertainment strategies and personal service.”

Entertainment division clients include Robert Redford, Denzel Washington, Rob Lowe, Carrie Underwood, Brie Larson, Felicity Jones, Chris Pratt, Katy Perry, Michael B. Jordan, Robert Downey Jr., Jamie Foxx, Norah O’Donnell, Cameron Diaz, Sharon Stone, Kate Hudson, Judith Light, Vin Diesel, Elton John, Jeremy Renner, Billy Crystal, Sean Combs, Glenn Close, John David Washington, Jessica Alba, Whoopi Goldberg, Julianne Hough, Liam Neeson, Jerry Bruckheimer, Robert Zemeckis, Sam Levinson, Richard Gere, Kevin Costner, Vince Vaughn, Jacob Elordi, Trisha Yearwood, Mel Gibson, Britney Spears, Tony Hale, Liam Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jeff Daniels, Jim Gaffigan, Ray Romano, Dixie Chicks, Lionel Richie, Ansel Elgort, Sly Stallone, Laurence Fishburne, Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, Chloe Kim, Jimmie Johnson, the Russo Brothers, and many more. The agency’s Marketing division reps more than 30 global brands.