Roger Stone Found Guilty On Charges Related To Robert Mueller’s Russia Investigation

Rex/Shutterstock

Roger Stone, the conservative provocateur and one-time associate of Donald Trump, was found guilty on charges of lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering that were brought by prosecutors as Special Counsel Robert Mueller investigated Russian collusion.

A jury in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. found Stone guilty on five counts of lying to Congress, one count of witness tampering, and one of obstructing a congressional proceeding.

The charges were related to what Stone said about his contacts with WikiLeaks and the Trump campaign, as well as witness intimidation of radio personality Randy Credico. That included a claim that Stone used references from The Godfather II to pressure Credico to mislead the House Intelligence Committee during planned testimony.

Stone, a self-described dirty trickster known for his dapper fashion and sometimes outrageous stunts, also is an experienced operative who advised Trump on his political aspirations decades ago.

 

More to come.

