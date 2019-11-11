Robyn Marshall Joins MRC As Senior VP

MRC Film said today that Robyn Marshall has joined as Senior Vice President. She will oversee films from inception through release, including helping to manage the process from development through post production.

“Robyn brings deep producorial experience and incredible story instincts that will be invaluable as we continue to grow our slate,” said Co-Presidents Brye Adler and Jonathan Golfman, to whom she will report. “We could not be more thrilled to have her join the team and look forward to hitting the ground running with her.”

Marshall joins MRC from Ace Entertainment, where she was responsible for a variety of films including the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before for Netflix and its sequels. She previously held executive roles in the film division at AwesomenessTV as well as at Chapter One Films, where she produced films including The Lazarus Effect, Incarnate and The Darkness. She started her career at Lionsgate, making low-budget features including They Came Together, written by David Wain and Michael Showalter and starring Amy Poehler and Paul Rudd.

Upcoming MRC Film releases include Rian Johnson’s Daniel Craig starrter Knives Out (November 27) and director Michael Showalter’s The Lovebirds, starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae (April 3) .

